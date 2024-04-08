REC clocks highest ever loan sanctions in FY24, stock trading flat

Shares of REC Limited were trading flat in early deals despite the firm announcing that it clocked highest ever loan sanctions at Rs 3.588 lakh crore and the highest ever loan disbursements at Rs 1.615 lakh crore during the year 2023-24.

REC shares were trading flat at Rs 469.25 against the previous close of Rs 471.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore. REC Limited stock opened flat at Rs 471.10 today.

REC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The large cap stock has gained 294.36 per cent in a year and gained 10.30 per cent in 2024.

Total 2.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 118.55 on April 10, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 524 on February 8, 2024.

“REC Limited has continued its growth trajectory and posted yet another financial year with strong operational performance with highest ever loan sanctions at Rs 3.588 lakh crore and the highest ever loan disbursements at Rs 1.615 lakh crore during the year 2023-24,” said REC.

Loan sanctions rose 33.66% to Rs 3.588 lakh crore in FY24 against Rs 2.69 lakh crore in FY23. Loan disbursements climbed 66.72% to Rs 1.61 lakh crore in FY24 against Rs 96,846 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Loan book was up 17.13% to Rs 5.09 lakh crore in FY24 against Rs 4.35 lakh crore in the previous fiscal. REC FY24 loan book is below the firm's guidance of more than Rs 5.10 lakh crore.