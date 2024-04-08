scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
REC clocks highest ever loan sanctions in FY24, stock trading flat

Feedback

REC clocks highest ever loan sanctions in FY24, stock trading flat

REC shares were trading flat at Rs 469.25 against the previous close of Rs 471.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
REC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. REC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.
SUMMARY
  • REC Limited stock opened flat at Rs 471.10 today.
  • The large cap stock has gained 294.36 per cent in a year and gained 10.30 per cent in 2024.
  • Total 2.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10 crore on BSE.

Shares of REC Limited were trading flat in early deals despite the firm announcing that it clocked highest ever loan sanctions at Rs 3.588 lakh crore and the highest ever loan disbursements at Rs 1.615 lakh crore during the year 2023-24.

REC shares were trading flat at Rs 469.25 against the previous close of Rs 471.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore. REC Limited stock opened flat at Rs 471.10 today.

Related Articles

REC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The large cap stock has gained 294.36 per cent in a year and gained 10.30 per cent in 2024.

Total 2.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 118.55 on April 10, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 524 on February 8, 2024.

“REC Limited has continued its growth trajectory and posted yet another financial year with strong operational performance with highest ever loan sanctions at Rs 3.588 lakh crore and the highest ever loan disbursements at Rs 1.615 lakh crore during the year 2023-24,” said REC.

Loan sanctions rose 33.66% to Rs 3.588 lakh crore in FY24 against Rs 2.69 lakh crore in FY23.  Loan disbursements climbed 66.72% to Rs 1.61 lakh crore in FY24 against Rs 96,846 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Loan book was up 17.13% to Rs 5.09 lakh crore in FY24 against Rs 4.35 lakh crore in the previous fiscal. REC FY24 loan book is below the firm's guidance of more than Rs 5.10 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 08, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement