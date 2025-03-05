RVNL shares in focus today on fresh order win 

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in news today after the state-run firm said it has received a Letter of Acceptance for a project worth Rs 729.82 crore from HPSEBL. RVNL stock ended 0.80% higher at Rs 326.15 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 68,002 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 35.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance for a project worth Rs 729.82 crore from HPSEBL. The project involves the development of distribution infrastructure at the Central Zone of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (Loss Reduction Work). The order is to be completed in two years.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.