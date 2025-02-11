RVNL shares in news today on fresh project win

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in news today after the state-run firm emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project worth Rs 355.43 crore of South Western Railway. RVNL stock fell 3.55% to Rs 381.30 on BSE on February 10. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 79,501 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 40.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day moving averages.

"It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South

Western Railway for Survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning for KAVACH

equipment and other associated works over 790 RKM of Hubballi & Mysuru Divisions of South

Western Railway," said RVNL.

The order is to be completed in 18 months.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.