scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Servotech Power Systems shares hit 52-wk high over stock split buzz

Feedback

Servotech Power Systems shares hit 52-wk high over stock split buzz

If approved, this would be the second stock split by Servotech within a year. Earlier in February 2023, the company had split the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 2.

Shares of Servotech Power Systems have delivered multibagger returns to the investors. From its 52-week lows of Rs 11.4 on July 26, 2022, the stock has rallied 680 per cent. Shares of Servotech Power Systems have delivered multibagger returns to the investors. From its 52-week lows of Rs 11.4 on July 26, 2022, the stock has rallied 680 per cent.

Shares of Servotech Power Systems hit an upper circuit during the trading session on Friday amid the stock split buzz. The company board is likely to meet on Thursday, May 25, 2023, to consider the stock split, said the NSE listed player via an exchange filing on the previous day. The company is looking to sub-divide its equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each through the proposed corporate action. This would be the second stock split, if approved, within a year. Earlier in February 2023, the company had split the face value from Rs 10 to Rs 2. Following the announcement, shares of Servotech Power Systems surged 5 per cent, locked in the buyer's circuit, to Rs 88.90 on Friday. The stock scaled its new-52-week high, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 950 crore. Shares of Servotech Power Systems have delivered multibagger returns to the investors. From its 52-week lows of Rs 11.4 on July 26, 2022, the stock has rallied 680 per cent. In the last six months, the stock has gained 210 per cent, while it has gained 175 per cent in the year 2022 so far. Even in the last one month, the stock has gained 55 per cent. Servotech Power Systems reported an increase of 363 per cent in the net profit at Rs 6.05 crore for the quarter ended on March 31,2 023. The company clocked an revenue from operations at Rs 115.3 crore for the given quarter. The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 9 crore, 216 per cent higher than the year ago period. New Delhi-based Servotech Power Systems is a leading manufacturer and distributor of EV charging solutions, solar products and medical devices in the country. It also manufactures and distributes EV charging solutions, solar products and medical devices.

Also read: LIC, ICICI Pru Life, HDFC Life, SBI Life: Which life insurance stock to buy now?

Also read: Adani group-Hindenburg row: 65 allegations, replies, timeline, group level debt, share pledges & more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 19, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Servotech Power Systems Ltd
Servotech Power Systems Ltd