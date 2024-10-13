Seven most valued firms lose Rs 1.22 lakh crore in combined valuation; TCS, RIL top losers

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,22,107.11 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries (RIL) emerging as the biggest laggards, in line with weak trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 307.09 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 81,381.36.

The market valuation of country’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tumbled Rs 35,638.16 crore to Rs 15,01,723.41 crore.

The valuation of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) slumped Rs 21,351.71 crore to Rs 18,55,366.53 crore.

FMCG major ITC’s valuation dropped by Rs 18,761.4 crore to Rs 6,10,933.66 crore. Another FMCG player Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s m-cap was down by Rs 16,047.71 crore to Rs 6,53,315.60 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of the country’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) tanked Rs 13,946.62 crore to Rs 6,00,179.03 crore.

ICICI Bank saw its valuation erode by Rs 11,363.35 crore to Rs 8,61,696.24 crore.

The country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank’s valuation declined Rs 4,998.16 crore to Rs 12,59,269.19 crore.

The country’s second largest telecom player Bharti Airtel added Rs 26,330.84 crore to its overall tally of Rs 9,60,435.16 crore.

The mcap of Infosys climbed by Rs 6,913.33 crore to Rs 8,03,440.41 crore.

The country’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) was up Rs 3,034.36 crore to Rs 7,13,968.95 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most-valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.