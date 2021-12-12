Seven of top 10 most-valued cos add over Rs 2.28 lakh cr to m-cap; RIL top gainer

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of seven of the top-10 most valued companies rose by Rs 2,28,367.09 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and Bajaj Finance were other gainers on the list.

RIL's market valuation jumped Rs 1,35,204.46 crore to Rs 16,62,776.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank surged Rs 5,125.39 crore to Rs 8,43,528.19 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys increased Rs 9,988.16 crore to Rs 7,39,607.12 crore and ICICI Bank added Rs 28,817.13 crore over the week taking its valuation to Rs Rs 5,26,170.49 crore.

The valuation of HDFC rose Rs 7,050.11 crore to Rs 5,08,612.95 crore and Bajaj Finance added Rs 22,993.93 crore to take its valuation to Rs 4,49,747.2 crore.

Besides, the market capitalisation of State Bank of India stood at Rs 4,41,500.53 crore, a gain of Rs 19,187.91 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of TCS slid by Rs 1,146.7 crore to Rs 13,45,178.53 crore and Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 2,396 crore to Rs 5,48,136.15 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation dipped Rs 4,256.32 crore to Rs 3,90,263.46 crore.

In terms of ranking of the top-10 firms by valuation, Reliance Industries was at the top this week followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.