Sensex closes 203 points down, Nifty at 11,157; Zee Entertainment, YES Bank worst performers

3 : 45 pm

Shedding gains of the trading session Wednesday, benchmark indices closed in the red. Other major indices gave up all intraday gains to turn negative in trade as well. Where NSE Nifty closed 65 points to 11,157 with 39 components in red, BSE Sensex fell down 203 points to 37,114.

On the sectoral front, except IT and Realty, all the other other indices closed in the red. The broader market indices were declining as well. Nifty Smallcap 50 has fallen by 1.34 per cent, followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 down by 1.21per cent. Nifty 50 Pre Open is the only index on the green at 0.44 per cent rise. India vix was positive at 28.4575, up by 1.32 points of 4.88 per cent at the last hour of trade.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited - Financial Results for Q4 & FY2019

3 : 00 pm

The Board of Directors has recommended Dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid up for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2019 For Q4FY19,Operating Revenuesstands at Rs. 8,652 million, growth of 10.9%. Domino's Pizza Same Store Sales Growth (SSG) at 6.0%, on a base of 26.5% last year. EBITDA Margin is at 17.1%, up by 70 bps. Profit After Tax stands at Rs. 739 million with a growth of 8.6% and PAT Margin is 8.5%. Domino's Pizza Same Store Sales Growth (SSG) t 16.4%, a seven year high.

For the year, Profit After Tax stands at Rs. 3,228 million at a growth of 56.4% and PAT Margin stands at 9.1%, up by 220 bps Domino's Pizza opened 30 stores and closed 3 stores. Total store count stands at 1,227. Dunkin' Donuts sustained performance gathers momentum but second straight quarter of breakeven.

Jubliant Food reported Q4 net profit Rs739.5mn (up 8.5% YoY) - expectation Rs791mn, one time loss Rs79mn, EBITDA margin 17.1% - expectation 17.2% and income Rs8.65bn (up 11% YoY) - expectation Rs8.6bn. #MOMarketUpdates - Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 15, 2019

IIFL Consolidated Proforma Results

2 : 30 pm

Profit after tax stood at Rs 373 cr for the quarter, up 30% y-o-y, and Rs 1,253 cr for the year, up 23% y-o-y. Consolidated income stood at Rs 1,276 cr for the quarter, up 32% y-o-y and Rs 4,305 cr for the year, up 16% y-o-y.

Loan assets under management in the NBFC business stood at Rs 34,904 cr, up 29% y-o-y. Wealth assets stood at Rs 1,69,312 cr, up 28% y-o-y.

IIFL Finance has long-term credit rating by CRISIL AA/Stable, ICRA-AA (Stable), CARE AA (Stable).

IIFL Capital Markets net profits for the quarter declined 36% y-o-y to Rs 38.0 cr and 8% y-o-y to Rs 171.1 cr for the year ended March 31, 2019, mainly due to market volatility.

IIFL Holdings consolidated profit jumps 23% to Rs 1,252.90 crore in FY19, revenue up 16% https://t.co/jwaohRsE8i - Business Today (@BT_India) May 15, 2019

Sectoral Update

2 : 15 pm

On the sectoral front, except IT and Financial services, all the other other indices have turned red. The broader market indices are declining as well. Nifty Smallcap 50 has fallen by 0.60 per cent, followed by Nifty Smallcap 100 down by 0.60 per cent. Nifty 50 Pre Open is the only index on the green at 0.44 per cent rise.India vix is positive at 28.4575, up by 1.32 points of 4.88 per cent.

Market Update

1 : 55 pm

Shedding gains of the early trading session Wednesday, Sensex slipped more than 200 points from high point of the day. Other major indices gave up all intraday gains to turn negative in trade as well. Where NSE Nifty is down 21 points to 11,200.35, with 32 components rading in red, BSE Sensex is traing at 37,294, down by 28 points.

IndiGo and SpiceJet shares surge after top executives of Jet Airways quit

1 : 25 pm

Shares of low-cost airline carriers, namely SpiceJet and Interglobe Aviation rose intraday Wednesday on the back of sinking share price of Jet Airways, a day after the debt-laden airline's chief executive and two other senior executives stepped down, raising serious doubts over its revival.

Currently at 1: 00 pm, Indigo shares are trading at Rs 1608.55, up 2.93 per cent and SpiceJet shares at Rs 130.45, up 7 per cent whereas the stock price of Jet Airways lies at Rs 122.40, down by 5.19 per cent on BSE.

YES Bank top Nifty loser after RBI appoints additional Director

12 : 45 pm

YES Bank has informed the exchanges about appointment of an additional Director on the Board of the bank by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The bank said in the filing, "Reserve Bank of India informed that in exercise of powers conferred under Banking Regulation Act, 1949, appointed Shri R Gandhi, Ex Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of 2 years with effect from May 14, 2019 to May 13, 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier."

Shares of YES Bank Ltd. started on a negative note after opening 1.25 points below the last close of Rs 156.15 and fell to intraday low at Rs 146.85, down by almost 6 per cent, also its new 52 week low. The stock was top loser on Nifty in the early trading session.

US Pharma scandal

12 : 15 pm

A total of 44 US states on Monday filed a lawsuit against as many as 20 generic drug manufacturers, including seven Indian firms. Among these Indian firms, 5 have been sued by the state attorney generals and 4 are under DOJ (Department of Justice) investigation.

Severe penalties could be levied on the Indian pharma companies varying from $13 million to $873 million; Glenmark could face the highest penalty, while Aurobindo the least.

US pharma scandal: Indian firm Glenmark may face a penalty of up to $873 millionhttps://t.co/tDNxnOyFHy - Business Today (@BT_India) May 14, 2019

Market Update

11 : 45 am

Indian benchmark indices continue to trade on a positive note Wednesday, pressured by gains in IT, Metal and Auto stocks, amid tracking cues from global markets after US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China in the future.

BSE Sensex was at 37534.48 up by 215.95 points or by 0.58 per cent and then NSE Nifty was at 11275.55 up by 53.5 points or by 0.48 per cent.

The BSE Midcap was at 14216.59 up by 4.02 points or by 0.03 per cent. Similarly, the BSE Smallcap was at 13909.84 up by 66.25 points or by 0.48 per cent.

The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 37552.49 and intraday low of 37368.04. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11286.8 and intraday low of 11235.35.

Gainers and Losers

11 : 30 am

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Tata Stee, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance.

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were YES Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Motors, Coal India and Bajaj Auto.

The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra and UPL.

The top losers of the NSE Nifty pack were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coal India and Tata Motors.

Sectors

11: 10 am

On the sectoral front, IT is leading by 0.72 per cent gain, followed by Pharma, gaining at 0.60 per cent. Metal, Auto and Finance Services indices are also trading up, each by 0.50 per cent. Except Media and PSU bank, all the other Nifty indices are trading in the green.

Top gaining index is BSE IT index, at 15465.57, up by 137.12 points or by 0.89 per cent, pressured by gaines in stocks namely Subex, 63 Moons Technologies, Tanla Solutions, Rolta India and Brightcom Group.

Top losing index on BSE was BSE Realty index, at 1919.14, down by 6.01 points or by 0.31 per cent, tracking losses in stocks namely DLF Ltd. , Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha and Prestige Estates Projects.

Future and Options statistics from NSE

11 : 00 am

On NSE Future and Options, total number of contracts traded in index futures was 351523 with a total turnover of Rs. 25363.70 cr. Along with this total number of contracts traded in stock futures were 921322 with a total turnover of Rs. 51205.60 cr.

Total numbers of contracts for index options were 14194855 with a total turnover of Rs. 958245.08 cr and total numbers of contracts for stock options were 569378 with a total turnover of Rs. 33623.77 cr.

Market Breadth

10 : 50 am

Indian benchmark indices continue to trade on a positive note Wednesday, pressured by gains in IT, Metal and Auto stocks, amid tracking cues from global markets after US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China in the future.

Sensex is trading up by 192 points or 0.51 per cent at 37,510, while Nifty is trading at 11,266, up by 44 points or 0.40 per cent. Of 30 stock on BSE Sensex, 20 are trading in the green and another 20 out of 50 stocks on NSE Nifty are advancing.

The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was strong. On BSE out of total shares traded 2275, shares advanced were 1212 while 885 shares declined and 178 were unchanged.

Volume and Turnover

10 : 45 am

On BSE, total number of shares traded was 56.79 Crore and total turnover stood at Rs. 7117.01 Crore.

On NSE, total number of shares traded was 177.28 Crore and total turnover stood at Rs. 34977.19 Crore.

Global Update:

10 : 30 am

According to traders, investors took cues for other Asian bourses which were trading higher after US President Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China, in a series of tweets.

"When the time is right we will make a deal with China... Respect and friendship with President Xi is unlimited," he wrote.

"We can make a deal with China tomorrow, before their companies start leaving so as not to lose USA business" he added.

Brent Crude

10 : 15 am

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.31 per cent lower at USD 71.02 per barrel.

FII and DII on Tuesday

10 : 00 am

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 2,011.85 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,242.91 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Gainers and Losers

9 : 45 am

Top losers in the Sensex pack include Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Coal India, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ONGC and HDFC, shedding up to 3.04 per cent.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, M&M, PowerGrid, Vedanta, RIL and TCS were the major gainers, rising up to 1.79 per cent.

Indian Rupee

9 : 30 am

The rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 70.21 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday, driven by easing crude prices, higher opening in domestic equities and on US-China trade talk hopes.

The rupee opened strong at 70.32 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.21 amid a positive opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 23 paise over its last close.

Rupee gains 23 paise to 70.21 against the dollar in early tradehttps://t.co/rlm6qpu5mO - Business Today (@BT_India) May 15, 2019

Opening Bell

9 : 15 am

After surging over 200 points in early session, the 30-share index was trading 98.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 37,416.60. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 21.65 points, or 0.19 per cent, up at 11,243.70.

Sensex, Nifty start on a positive note as Trump hints possibility of a trade deal with Chinahttps://t.co/TaUmaI98bM - Business Today (@BT_India) May 15, 2019

Results Today

9 : 00 am

Lupin, Petronet LNG, SKF India, Torrent Power, Maharashtra Scooters, Jubilant Foodworks, J&K Bank, Adani Green Energy, KPIT Technologies, Karur Vysya Bank, HFCL, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Cosmo Films, Central Bank of India, Balaji Amines, Amara Raja Batteries are the companies to submit their fourth quaterly results today.

Market Closing on Tuesday

8 : 45 am

Yesterday, NSE-NIFTY remained sideways post a flat start and later witnessed jump of 187 points from the intraday low of 11,108 mark.

While Sensex closed 227 points or 0.61 per cent up at 37,318 with 17 components in the green, Nifty ended 73 points or 0.66 per cent up at 11,318.53. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 487.50 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 37,789.13; while the broader NSE Nifty sank 138.45 points, or 1,20 per cent, to 11,359.45.

Yesterday Nifty gained over 150 points from the intra-day low after touching 100-DMA of 11100 mark. Yesterday market recovered, just bargain hunting after a fall of 600 points in the nine trading sessions. #MOMarketUpdates - Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) May 15, 2019

Global Market

8 : 30 am

Indian equity markets are expected to open flat on account of global cues. Asian markets are trading mixed. Nikkei bounced-back into positive territory. Hong Kong Index gained half a percent. SGX Nifty is flat to negative on the Singapore Exchange. US Futures was up 0.1% and US Dow Jones gained 1% after Trump moved to reassure markets that he'll clinch a trade deal with China.

Jitters over the outcome of Lok Sabha election, ongoing US-China trade tensions, decline in economic indicators such as factory output and core sector growth, weakness in high-frequency indicators such as auto sales, and credit crunch in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) led Sensex to log its fourth nine-day losing streak ever in the history of Indian financial markets.