Stocks in news: eMudhra, Tata Elxsi, Bata India, RVNL and more

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 25 points to 16,534. The equity market snapped three days of gaining streak on Tuesday as market participants got nervous ahead of release of Q4 GDP data. Sensex fell 359 points to 55,566 and Nifty closed 77 points lower at 16,584. During the day, Sensex tanked 556.6 points or 0.99 per cent to 55,369.14.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in focus today.

eMudhra: India's largest licensed certifying authority will make its debut on bourses today. The company sold its Rs 412.79 crore initial public offering (IPO) in a the range of Rs 243-256 apiece between May 20-24.

Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group firm and Lenovo announced a partnership to develop smart Extended Reality (XR) solutions for enterprise and engineering applications. Both companies through this partnership aim to offer end-to-end solutions and services for customers using Lenovo's smart XR devices in both large and small office and industrial settings.

Bata India: The company's parent will offload 2.8 per cent stake in Bata India via a block deal. The floor price of the sale will be Rs 1,750 per share, translating into 7 percent discount to the current market price.

Bharat Dynamics: The state-owned defence company has inked a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Ministry of Defence for supply of ASTRA MK-I Beyond Visual Range air to air missile and associates equipments to Indian Air Force & Indian Navy.

Campus Activewear: The shoemaker posted over three-fold rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.60 crore in Q4 against a net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Venus Remedies: Promoter Pawan Chaudhary bought 1.26 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. His shareholding in the company stands increased to 12.82 per cent, up from 11.87 per cent earlier.

Mallcom India: The protective gear maker posted a 11 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 9.26 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 against Rs 10.43 crore net profit a year ago.

HFCL: The domestic telecom gear maker has won an order worth Rs 237.25 crore from a private telecom operator for supplying optical fibre cables. The company, however, did not disclose the name of the customer. The order is to be executed by October 2022.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The joint venture RVNL - Bhartia has received Letter of Acceptance from Northeast Frontier Railway for construction of single line BG tunnel. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 560.26 crore.