Stocks in news: HDFC AMC, Ansal Housing, Bajaj Hindusthan, Cipla and more

Stocks in news today: The stock market ended in the green on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 379 points to 59,842 and Nifty closed 127 points higher at 17,825. M&M, Maruti, Asian Paints, HUL and Ultratech Cements were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.28 per cent.

SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, TCS and NTPC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.90 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd: UK-based Arbdn Investment Management has partially offloaded its stake in the firm for Rs 2300 crore, BSE data show. 1.19 crore shares were sold, representing 5.6 percent stake at Rs 1,935.63/share.

Ansal Housing Ltd: The real estate company has defaulted on a term loan of Rs 122.3 crore.

Bajaj Hindusthan: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar today said in a regulatory filing that the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has initiated insolvency proceedings against the company before the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Cipla Ltd: The company's board has approved the appointment of Ashish Adukia as the CFO. The pharmaceutical firm relieved Dinesh Jain from additional responsibility of interim CFO. Jain will continue to serve as the senior Vice-President and Head-Corporate Finance.

Bajaj Electricals: The consumer durable products maker elevated its Executive Director Anuj Poddar to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The company has separated the post of Chairman & Managing Director and its patron Shekhar Bajaj will continue as Executive Chairman of the company.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: The firm reported a widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,879.91 crore in Q1 due to closure of stores and higher expenses. The company had logged a consolidated net loss of Rs 149 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Techno Electric & Engineering: The company has received new orders for flue gas desulphurisation (FGD). One order is worth Rs 666 crore and is from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited Kota and another order worth Rs 789 crore is from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited Jhalawar.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland has announced the merger of non-banking financial company in the business of financing commercial and personal vehicles -- Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF) -- into NXTDIGITAL.The merger will help integrate business operations, ensure efficiency in cash management, and formulate integrated operational and marketing strategies besides unlocking value for shareholders, according to an exchange filing.