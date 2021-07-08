Stocks in news: Info Edge, TCS, Titan, PNB Housing, Railtel Corp and more

Benchmark indices opened on a flat note today a day after logging record closing highs. Sensex was trading 23 points higher at 53,078 and Nifty gained 4 points to 15,883. Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, NTPC and Titan were the top Sensex gainers.

On Wednesday, Sensex closed above 53,000 level for the first time propelled by gains in metal and capital goods stocks. The 30-stock index rose 194 points to close at its fresh lifetime high of 53,054.76. Nifty climbed 61.40 points to its record peak of 15,879.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Info Edge: The IPO of Zomato will open for subscription on July 14. Info Edge, the largest shareholder in the food aggregator, has pared its offer for sale size by half to Rs 375 crore in the IPO.

HDFC, Hindustan Oil Exploration: Housing finance major HDFC has sold 2.46 per cent stake in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company for Rs 37 crore. HDFC held 1,48,26,303 equity shares of HOECL.

PNB Housing Finance: Promoter Punjab National Bank has asked its housing finance arm to consider restructuring the proposed Rs 4,000 crore capital infusion deal led by US-based Carlyle group. The housing financier also said it will await the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order on the issue before taking a final decision.

JSPL: The steel maker posted a record 20 per cent growth in its steel output to 2.01 million tonnes (MT) in April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company had produced 1.67 MT of steel in same of period of financial year 2020-21. During the quarter under review, its sales rose by 3 per cent to 1.61 MT from 1.56 MT a year ago.

TCS: The IT firm will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 2021 today.

Banking stocks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and 12 other banks for non-compliance with various directions issued by the central bank and contraventions of certain provisions of Banking Regulation Act. While a penalty of Rs 2 crore was slapped on Bank of Baroda; Bandhan Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Credit Suisse AG, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, South Indian Bank, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank were fined Rs 1 crore each. A penalty of Rs 50 lakh was imposed on SBI.

JK Tyre & Industries: The tyre manufacturer said it has widened its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supply to Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) with the addition of the automobile maker's latest SUV Alcazar.

Titan Company: The leading watch and jewellery maker reported an over two-fold increase in sales in the April-June quarter of this fiscal, helped by the low base of last year due to the nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEAT Tyres: The domestic tyre maker has partnered with TyresnMore, a digital platform for purchasing tyres and batteries, to sell its range of tyres online and provide contact-less fitment services at the doorstep for its customers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

REC: The state-owned NBFC has raised $400 million (around Rs 2,986 crore) by issuing bonds to finance the power sector. The bonds have been issued under the company's $7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme.

Matrimony.com: The internet software and services firm will acquire Boatman Tech, which operates online wedding services company ShaadiSaga.com, for about Rs 11 crore.

Railtel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order amounting to Rs 23.43 crore from Sagar Cable Network towards providing multicast drop and carry with 1.5G capacity at 66 locations for a period of 5 years.

Bajaj Healthcare: The company received licence from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market '2-Deoxy-D-Glucose' (2-DG), used in control and treatment of COVID-19.