Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, BPCL, Finolex, HDFC and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 29 points to 17,884 amid mixed global cues. Benchmark indices closed at record highs on September 27, led by gains in banking and auto shares . While Sensex ended 29 points higher at 60,077, Nifty closed at its record peak of 17,855, rising 2 points against the previous close.

During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 60,412. Maruti was the top Sensex gainer, rising 6.53% per cent, followed by gains in M&M, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, RIL and HDFC Bank.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Allcargo Logistics: The company plan to sell stake in its container shipping firm ECU Worldwide, Bloomberg reported. Allcargo is seeking a deal that would value ECU at about $1 billion. Shyam Metalics: The company will invest Rs 850 crore in the current fiscal as part of its Rs 2,960-crore capital expenditure plan to double its steel-making capacity and foray into the aluminium foil sector.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is in talks to invest between $200 million and $250 million in InMobi's lock screen content platform Glance, according to reports..

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years in raising petrochemical production capacity, gas business, clean fuel and augmenting marketing infrastructure, chairman Arun Kumar Singh said on Monday.

Finolex: Proxy advisory firm Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) has advised shareholders of Finolex Cables Ltd to vote against the appointment of certain directors at the annual meeting to be held on 29 September.

HDFC: The mortgage lender said it will raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to augment its long term resources. The bonds in the nature of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) have a base issue size of Rs 3,000 crore with the option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 3,000 crore, HDFC said in an exchange filing.

Power Grid Corporation: The state-owned company has received shareholders' nod to raise up to RS 6,000 crore through bonds or debentures on a private placement basis.

RBL Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore on RBL Bank for flouting norms related to the opening of bank accounts and board composition.