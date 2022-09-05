Stocks in news: Reliance, Vodafone Idea, ACC, SpiceJet and more

The Indian market is likely to open on a negative note today. On Friday, Sensex rose 37 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 58,803 and Nifty slipped 3 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 17,539. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 11 ended in the green. HDFC, ITC and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.75 per cent. Maruti, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.19 per cent. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE fell 90 points and gained 11 points, respectively.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Group stocks: Tata Group stocks will be in focus following the tragic death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, controlled by the late Pallonji Mistry and his family, holds about 18 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $113 billion software-to-cars Tata empire.

Petronet LNG: The gas importer will invest Rs 40,000 crore in the next five years for expanding import infrastructure as well as foraying into new business to boost profitability to Rs 10,000 crore

SpiceJet: The airline has received an extension of up to three months for conducting its annual general meeting for the financial year ended March 2022. SpiceJet may receive Rs 225 crore under the government's credit guarantee scheme (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme), according to reports .

NMDC: The government may invite preliminary bids for the strategic sale of NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant by March-end.

Birla Corporation: The firm plans to raise its cement production capacity by 50 per cent to 30 million tonne per annum by 2030, it said in its latest annual report. The company, which has commissioned a greenfield unit at Mukutban with an investment of Rs 2,744 crore has plans to set up some new units and expand the production capacity of the existing units.

Reliance Industries: RIL is in talks to buy brands such as Garden Namkeens from CavinKare, besides other brands such as Lahori Zeera and Bindu Beverages to strengthen its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) play, according to reports.

Vodafone Idea: The telco has prepaid a short-term loan of around Rs 2,700 crore to State Bank of India to shore up lenders' confidence, according to reports.

HFCL: The board approved raising up to Rs 650 crore which will be invested in enhancing R&D facilities, setting up new production facilities to raise capacity under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme and design linked incentive (DLI) scheme.

ACC: Morgan Stanley Asia has purchased 9.4 lakh shares of ACC for over Rs 215 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with NSE, Morgan Stanley Asia bought shares at an average price of Rs 2,290 a share.

GMR Infrastructure: The board of GMR Infrastructure cleared raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore via foreign currency convertible bonds and/or any other security.