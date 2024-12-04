Stocks in news: Wipro, RVNL, HG Infra, IEX and more

Benchmark indices extended gains for third consecutive session on Tuesday. Sensex rose 597.67 points at 80,845.75, and Nifty was up 181.10 points at 24,457.15. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Wipro

The technology services and consulting company has inked a partnership with Netskope, a secure access service edge (SASE) leader, to provide cybersecurity optimization advisory services to global enterprises.

RVNL

RVNL has received a Letter of Acceptance for a project worth Rs 186.76 crore from East Central Railway. The project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction substations with associated switching posts for the upgradation work of the electric traction system from 1X25 to 2X25 KV AT feeding system in the Gomoh - Patratu section of the Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway.

Vedanta

CRISIL Ratings Ltd has upgraded its rating on the company's long-term bank facilities and debt instruments. Improved capital structure, better financial flexibility, and strong volume growth are the key reasons for the upgrade.

Defence stocks

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has cleared acceptance of necessity (AoN) for five capital acquisition proposals worth over Rs 21,772 crore.

Reliance Power

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), which serves as the implementing agency for renewable energy projects, has withdrawn the debarment notice issued to Reliance Power, enabling the Anil Ambani-led firm to participate in future tenders of the public sector entity.

Godrej Properties

The company has collected Rs 6,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Swiggy

Food and quick-commerce platform Swiggy Ltd on Tuesday announced its first quarterly results post listing. The company's consolidated loss during the July-September 2024 period (Q2 FY25) widened to Rs 625.53 crore sequentially as against Rs 611 crore in the previous quarter. However, Swiggy's net loss was at Rs 657 crore in Q2 FY24.

IEX

The electricity exchange annnounced its business uodatews for November. IEX achieved an electricity traded volume of 9,689 MU in November, rising 15.7% year-on-year. Despite a rise in power demand, the market clearing price in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) at Rs 3.30 per unit in November declined 17.3% YoY, and the market clearing price in the Real-Time Market (RTM) at Rs 3.46 per unit dropped 13.4% YoY. The DAM volume increased by 9.8% YoY to 5,651 MU, and the RTM volume jumped 28% YoY to 3,019 MU in November.

Kore Digital

The board has cleared the issue of two bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every one (1) equity share held as of the record date.

HG Infra Engineering

The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, HG Banaskantha Bess, on December 3, for the battery energy storage system.

Wonderla Holidays

The company has opened its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue on December 3. The floor price was fixed at Rs 829.74 per share.