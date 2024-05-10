Stocks in news: Tata Motors, BPCL, Relaxo, Abbott India, Intellect Design, Cipla and Suryoday SFB

Indian equity markets settled sharply lower on Thursday amid the weekly expiry of the F&O contracts, thanks to election led uncertainty. BSE Sensex tumbled 1,062.22 points, or 1.45 per cent to settle at 72,404.17. NSE's Nifty50 index tanked 345 points, or 1.55 per cent, to end the session at 21,957.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 10, 2024:



Q4 results today: Tata Motors, ABB India, Bank of Baroda, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Union Bank of India, Polycab India, Bank of India, Thermax, Kalyan Jewellers India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Aarti Industries, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Piramal Pharma, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Nuvama Wealth Management, Finolex Industries and more will announce for the March 2024 quarter.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,789.57 crore in Q4FY24, falling 30 per cent YoY. Its revenue from operations fell to Rs 1.32 lakh crore in the same period. The company's board recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.



Brigade Enterprises: The real estate company has inked an agreement for a prime land parcel located on Old Madras Road in Bengaluru. The project is spread across 4.6 acres, and the total development potential of the residential project will be around 0.69 million square feet with a gross development value of Rs 660 crore.



Relaxo Footwear: Relaxo Footwears reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 61.4 crore in Q4FY24, falling 3 per cent YoY. The company's revenue fell 2.3 per cent to Rs 747.2 crore in the same period. Ebitda was at Rs 120.4 crore, up 117.9 per cent YoY in the quarter. The company proposed a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY24.



Abbott India: The pharma firm reported a 24 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 287 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2023. The company's revenue increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,439 crore. Abbott India's board recommended the payment of a final dividend of Rs 410 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to shareholders' approval.



Intellect Design Arena: The IT solutions provider's net profit dropped 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 72.92 crore, while revenue shed 1 per cent to Rs 612 crore YoY in the March 2024 quarter. The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.



Solara Active Pharma Sciences: The pharma company approved a rights issue to raise Rs 449.95 crore. The rights shares are priced at Rs 375 per equity share. The issue is scheduled to open on May 28, 2024, and will close on June 11, 2024.



Gopal Snacks: The recently listed ethnic snack maker's net profit declined 4.15 per cent YoY to Rs 26.11 crore in the January-March 2024 quarter. However, its revenue increased 6.6 per cent to Rs 358 crore in the quarter ended March 2024.



Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The private lender reported a 56.3 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 60.8 crore in March 2024 quarter. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) dropped to 2.94 per cent in the March quarter, while provisions stood at Rs 48.2 crore against Rs 51.5 crore YoY.