Strides Pharma stock hits 52-week high post USFDA nod for Ursodiol tablets

Strides Pharma Science share price hit a fresh 52 week high today after the company received USFDA approval for Ursodiol tablets. Strides Pharma stock rose up to 11.66% to Rs 634.5 , a fresh 52 week high, against previous close of Rs 568.25. Later, the share closed 7.88% higher at Rs 613.

Total 3.95 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 23.99 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,490 crore.

Strides Pharma share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 69% since the beginning of this year and risen 59% in one year. The share has climbed 50% in one month.

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Ursodiol Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is a generic version of Urso 250 Tablets, 250 mg and Urso Forte Tablets, 500 mg, of Allergan Sales, LLC, the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices ended the week on a positive note led by gains in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong cues from global equity markets.

Sensex ended 214 points higher at 38,541 and Nifty gained 59 points to 11,371 today. During the week, Sensex rose 557 points or 1.47%, while Nifty gained 193 points or 1.73%.

