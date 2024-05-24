Suzlon Energy Q4 earnings: Net profit at Rs 254 crore, stock slips to lower circuit

Suzlon Energy reported a net profit of Rs 254 crore in the Q4 of the previous fiscal, down 8.6% against Rs 278 cr on a YoY basis. However, revenue climbed 30% to Rs 2,196 crore in Q4 against Rs 1,694 crore in the Q4 of FY23. Shares of Suzlon Energy fell 4.97% to Rs 45.85 against the previous close of Rs 48.25 after the firm's Q4 earnings were announced today.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 62,360 crore. Total 54.48 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.96 crore.

EBITDA climbed 54% to Rs 357.2 crore in Q4 against Rs 232.6 crore in Q4 of FY23. EBITDA margin rose to 16.3% in Q4 against 13.7% in the corresponding period in FY23. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The firm clocked an exceptional loss of Rs 27 crore in the last quarter.

On an annual basis, the firm clocked highest ever profit after tax (before exceptional items) of Rs 714 crore in FY24 against Rs 167 crore in FY23, said the renewable energy provider.

EBITDA in FY24 was the highest at Rs 1029 crore against Rs 832 crore in FY23, said the firm.

Gross debt in FY24 fell to Rs 110 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 1905 crore debt in FY23. Revenue rose to Rs 6497 crore in FY24 against Rs 5947 crore in FY23.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We have been able to create a solid foundation over the last FY across all business verticals of technology, manufacturing, projects, and OMS. This positions the Company strongly to lead the sector in years to come. We stacked up our largest ever order book of value-driven orders for more than 3.3 GW. We also added several leading Indian conglomerates to our customer portfolio with long-term relationships and repeat orders. This aligns well with our commitment to powering the industries’ net-zero commitments with green energy. We rebuilt our organisational strength and expanded our leadership team, acquiring critical multi-industry talent.”