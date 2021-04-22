Tata Steel share rises 4% after subsidiaries post stellar earnings in Q4

Tata Steel share gained over 4% today after the subsidiares of the firm reported stellar earnings in Q4. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 936.5, rising 4.72% on BSE. Tata Steel stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Tata Steel stock has gained 5.18% in the last 2 days.

The share has gained 245% in one year and risen 44.23% since the beginning of this year.

Tata Steel BSL posted a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 5.93 crore in the year-ago period. Another subsidiary of the firm reported strong performance in Q4.

Tata Steel Long Products reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 339.86 crore in Q4 against a loss of Rs 133 crore during the same period last year. Total revenue from operations in Q4 stood at Rs 1,546 crore, a rise of 53% during the quarter under review. Total expenditure amounted to Rs 1,179 crore during Q4 as against Rs 1,026 crore last year.

Vedanta offers to supply oxygen from closed Tuticorin Sterlite Copper plant

Additionally, the firm has received a "blockchain-enabled transaction", a global first for the steel industry, from a UAE-based firm for a steel export order. However, the steel maker did not disclose the size of the transaction.

Tata Steel, along with HSBC executed a blockchain-enabled paperless trade transaction. This is a global first for the steel industry, according to the company.

The live financial transaction involved the export of steel by Tata Steel to Universal Tube & Plastic Industries, UAE.

Indiabulls Housing share rises 12% on pact with HDFC to source home loans