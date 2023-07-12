TCS declares Rs 9 per share dividend. Record date, dividend history & more

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Wednesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share. In a filing to BSE, TCS said the dividend would be paid on Monday, August 7. The record date for the same is July 20. Those equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares on July 20, will be eligible for dividend.

TCS dividend history

TCS paid a total dividend of Rs 33,306 crore for FY23, with a dividend yield of 3.59 per cent. It paid Rs 7,686 crore in dividend in FY22, Rs 8,510 crore in dividend in FY21 and and Rs 25,125 crore in dividend in FY20. In value terms, TCS paid Rs 115 per share dividend in FY23 against Rs 43 per share dividend in FY22, Rs 38 per share dividend in FY21 and Rs 72 per share dividend in FY20.

Earlier, the largest IT firm in terms of sales reported a 16.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 11,074 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 9,478 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit growth figure came largely in-line with analyst estimates of 15-20 per cent.



The dividend announcement came post market hours. TCS shares settled the day at Rs 3,260.20 BSE, down 0.36 per cent.

TCS Q1 results

Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 59,381 crore, up 12.55 YoY over Rs 52,758 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue growth in constant currency terms grew 7 per cent YoY, TCS said. In terms of industries, TCS said growth was led by Life Sciences and Healthcare which grew 10.1 per cent, followed by the manufacturing vertical that grew 9.4 per cent. BFSI grew 3 per cent, Retail and CPG 5.3 per cent, Technology & Services 4.4 per cent while Communications & Media grew 0.5 per cent.

Among major markets, the United Kingdom led the growth with 16.1 per cent rise; North America grew 4.6 per cent and Continental Europe grew 3.4 per cent. Among emerging markets, Middle East & Africa grew 15.2 per cent, India grew 14 per cent, Latin America grew 13.5 per cent, and Asia Pacific grew 4.7 per cent.

TCS said its workforce at the end of the quarter stood at 6,15,318, a net addition of 523 during the quarter. The workforce continues to be very diverse, comprising 154 nationalities and with women making up 35.8 per cent of the base, TCS said.

The company rolled out its annual salary increase across its workforce, with effect from April 1, 2023. Its investment in upskilling its workforce continues apace. Year till date, 103,000 employees were trained in high demand competencies and collectively, TCSers clocked 12.7 million learning hours, and acquired 1.3 million competencies. IT services attrition dipped further in Q1 and was at 17.8 per cent for the last twelve months.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan said: “It is very satisfying to start the new fiscal year with a string of marquee deal wins. We remain confident in the longer-term demand for our services, driven by the emergence of newer technologies. We are investing early in building capabilities at scale on these new technologies, and in research and innovation, so we can maximize our participation in these opportunities.”

Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director N Ganapathy Subramaniam said TCS' products and platforms achieved major milestones during the quarter with several transformational engagements going live.

In the UK Life and Pensions administration space, he said the company signed three new deals on digital insurance platform, making TCS the undisputed leader in this market on any metric.

"We are proactively building differentiating capabilities in generative AI and actively working on such projects with our clients, delivering impact on technology, operations and client experience dimensions,” Krithivasan said.

Also read: TCS Q1 results: profit rises 16.83% to Rs 11,074 crore

Also read: Nifty, Sensex trade flat: Reliance, SBI, ONGC among top gainers, HUL, Infosys top losers; Delta Corp, Paytm, other buzzing stocks on July 12, 2023