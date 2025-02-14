Titagarh Rail Systems shares in focus today on Q3 earnings 

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems are in news today post Q3 earnings. The stock rose 1.32% to Rs 850.10 on BSE in the previous session. Titagarh Rail Systems market cap stood at Rs 11,448 crore. Total 0.68 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.77 crore. Titagarh Rail stock has clocked multibagger returns of 307.23% in two years, 722% in three years and zoomed 1,568% in five years.

The stock touched its 52-week low of Rs 782.10 on March 13, 2024 and a 52 week high of Rs 1896.50 on June 27, 2024.

Titagarh Rail stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 31.5, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone.

Titagarh Rail reported a 16% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 62.8 crore for the third quarter against a net profit of Rs 74.8 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations fell 5.5% to Rs 902.2 crore in Q3 against Rs 954.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

EBITDA slipped 9.6% to Rs 100.1 crore in Q3 over Rs 110.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin stood at 11.1% in the reporting quarter as compared to 11.6% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.