Rs 1 to Rs 41: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in one year

Stock of TTI Enterprise has delivered 3,785 per cent returns in one year. The penny stock, which closed at Rs 1.05 on December 18, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 40.80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of TTI Enterprise a year ago would have turned into Rs 38.85 lakh today.

In comparison, Sensex has risen 18.43 per cent during the period.

The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 52.05 on November 30 this year. However, it has seen profit-booking since then.

The stock was trading 0.99 per cent higher at Rs 40.80 on the BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 99.20 crore. TTI Enterprise share has gained 2,967 per cent since the beginning of this year and climbed 6.81 per cent in one month.

However, the micro-cap stock has lost 14.47 per cent in a week. The stock opened with a loss of 8.93 per cent today.

TTI Enterprise share stands higher than 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 103.65 crore today.

Also read: Rs 0.35 to Rs 150: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in 2.5 years

Total 0.45 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 18.19 lakh on BSE.

The stock has gained 5.97% in the last 2 days. The share stands higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages.

Seven promoters held 25% per cent stake in the firm and public shareholders owned 75 per cent at the end of September quarter.

Also read: Rs 62 to Rs 716: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

1,236 public shareholders with individual capital up to Rs 2 lakh owned 18.10 lakh shares of the firm. Only six shareholders with 5.91% stake or 15.02 lakh shares held capital above Rs 2 lakh at the end of September quarter.

The share of the NBFC has outperformed its peers in the last one year.

While Bajaj Finance share has risen 26 per cent, stock of another competitor Muthoot Finance has gained 16.69 per cent in one year. Share of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has climbed 31.33 per cent in one year.

However, the phenomenal rise in the stock of TTI Enterprise does not fully reflect the financial performance of the firm. In the September quarter, net profit fell 58% to Rs 0.13 crore against Rs 0.31 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

Also read: Rs 22 to Rs 499: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

Net sales rose 298% to Rs 1.87 crore in Q2 against Rs 0.47 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

On an annual basis, profit rose to Rs 0.16 crore for the March 2021 fiscal against Rs 0.26 crore loss in March 2020 fiscal. Net sales gained 444% to Rs 9.58 crore in last fiscal against Rs 1.76 crore sales for fiscal ended March 2020.

TTI Enterprise is a non-banking financial company. The company invests in shares and securities and provides short-term and long term financing.

Also read: Rs 350 to Rs 1233: This multibagger stock zoomed over 250% in one year. Do you own it?

Also read: Rs 21 to Rs 343: This stock turned into a multibagger in three months