Stocks in news: Adani Wilmar, Adani Power, HUL, Marico, Cipla and more

Domestic benchmark indices snapped the three-day winning streak on Friday and settled lower. Weak global cues dented the sentiments at Dalal Street as the inflation worries spooked the traders.

Sensex dropped 316.94 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 61,002.57 and Nifty50 declined 91.65 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 17,944.20. Broader markets tanked in tandem with the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap declined about per cent, each. India VIX jumped about 2 per cent to the 13.08 level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

KEC International: The global infrastructure EPC major has won new orders worth Rs. 3,023 crore across its various businesses.

RITES: The company has won a new EPC work of Rs 76 crore for provision of EI based Automatic Signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works.

HUL: The FMCG firm has inked definitive agreements with Uma Global Foods to divest its “Annapurna” and “Captain Cook” brands in the “atta and salt” categories of the foods business for Rs 60.4 crore.

Cipla: Cipla has received 8 inspectional observations from US FDA after the regulator conducted Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at our Pithampur manufacturing facility.

Pennar Industries: Pennar Group has bagged orders worth Rs 851 crore across its various business verticals.

United Breweries: Rishi Pardal, MD & CEO of United Breweries has resigned from the position. The Board has commenced a search for a new MD & CEO for the company.

HG Infra Engineering: The company has received the provisional completion certificate for a road project in Rajasthan, which comprises upgrading to two lane with paved shoulder from Kundal to Jhadol. It has been provisionally declared fit for entry into operation on August 24, 2021.

Marico: The FMCG firm said its board members on February 27 will consider a proposal for declaration of interim equity dividend, if any, for the financial year 2022-23.

Prince Pipes and Fittings: Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global has purchased 9.02 lakh shares or 0.81% stake in Prince Pipes via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 585 per share. However, promoters Vipul Jayant Chheda and Parag Jayant Chheda have offloaded 21.5 lakh shares or 1.94% stake in the company at same average price.

Zydus Lifesciences: The firm has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sirolimus tablets in America. The medication is used to prevent rejection in people 13 years of age and older who have received a kidney transplant.

Adani Wilmar: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has tweaked the constituents of its major indices and Adani Wilmar will be part of Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 indices.

Adani Power: In NSE rejig, Adani Power will be included in Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, and Nifty Mid Small Cap 400 indices.

FTSE stocks' rejig: Global index aggregator FTSE Russell has added 10 Indian stocks to its global largecap index as part of its semi-annual index review. These include ACC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, YES Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Hotels, Jindal Steel & Power, Shriram Finance, Trent, and Tube Investments.

