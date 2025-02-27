scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Varun Beverages shares in focus today, here's why 

Feedback

Varun Beverages shares in focus today, here's why 

Varun Beverages stock ended 4.70% lower at Rs 476.40 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 499.90.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Varun Beverages shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Varun Beverages shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd are in news today after the leading bottler of PepsiCo announced an extension of its planned acquisition of SBC Beverages Ghana Ltd from Ghana Bottling Company Ltd for $15.06 million (Rs 1,27.1 crore). The transaction, initially set for completion by February 28, 2025, has now been extended to March 31, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals, including from PepsiCo Inc.

In the previous session, Varun Beverages stock ended 4.70% lower at Rs 476.40 against the previous close of Rs 499.90. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 454.20 on February 19 this year

A total of 2.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.83 crore. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.61 lakh crore. 

The multibagger stock fell 21.37% in a year but zoomed 84% in two years. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 36, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Varun Beverages shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year. 

"...we would like to update that consummation of the aforesaid transaction is extended up to March 31, 2025, instead of February 28, 2025 (as intimated earlier on November 12, 2024)," Varun Beverages said in a regulatory filing.

On November 13, 2024, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) inked a share purchase agreement for 100% shares of SBC Beverages Ghana at $ 15.06 million (?127.1 crore). The company estimated that the transaction would be completed by the end of February 2025.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 27, 2025, 8:33 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement