Varun Beverages shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd are in news today after the leading bottler of PepsiCo announced an extension of its planned acquisition of SBC Beverages Ghana Ltd from Ghana Bottling Company Ltd for $15.06 million (Rs 1,27.1 crore). The transaction, initially set for completion by February 28, 2025, has now been extended to March 31, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals, including from PepsiCo Inc.

In the previous session, Varun Beverages stock ended 4.70% lower at Rs 476.40 against the previous close of Rs 499.90. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 454.20 on February 19 this year

A total of 2.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.83 crore. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.61 lakh crore.

The multibagger stock fell 21.37% in a year but zoomed 84% in two years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 36, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Varun Beverages shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year.

"...we would like to update that consummation of the aforesaid transaction is extended up to March 31, 2025, instead of February 28, 2025 (as intimated earlier on November 12, 2024)," Varun Beverages said in a regulatory filing.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.