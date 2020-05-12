scorecardresearch
Vedanta share closes 12% higher, top gainer on Nifty

Vedanta share price has gained 15.45% in two days. Market cap of Vedanta rose to Rs 33,194 crore

Share price of Vedanta closed over 12% higher amid a falling market today. Vedanta share price has gained 15.45% in two days. Market cap of Vedanta rose to Rs 33,194 crore. The stock closed 12.19% higher at  Rs 89.30 on BSE. On Nifty, Vedanta was the top gainer closing 12.44% higher at  Rs 89.50.

On NSE, the stock hit its 52 week high of Rs 180 on June 27, 2019 and 52 week low of Rs 60.20 on March 20 , 2020. It hit 52 week high of Rs 179.95 on  June 27, 2019 and 52 week low of Rs 60.30 on March 20 on BSE.

The stock stands higher than its 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Vedanta  share has lost 43% in one year and  41.44% since the beginning of this year. 

However, in one month, the stock has gained 16%. Total 38.23 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 32.47 crore. Meanwhile, BSE metal index  gained 1.35% or Rs 83.43 to close at 6,242.

Nifty metal index gained 1.16% to 1,717. Meanwhile, Sensex ended 190 points lower at 31,371 and Nifty fell 42 points to 9,196. Vedanta Limited is a natural resource company engaged in the business of manufacturing copper and copper products, and aluminum and aluminum products.

