Vedanta shares fall ahead of Q4 results. Earnings call timing, preview & more

Shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta were trading lower in Friday's trade ahead of the metals & mining company's March quarter results. The company will host a conference call from 5 pm to 6 pm post the quarterly results. Analysts are not expecting any major surprises, with their profit estimates suggesting a fall in profit in excess of 30 per cent on year-on-year basis. Sales may fall in double digits, they said.

Phillip Capital sees profit (after minority) at Rs 3,950 crore, down 35.6 per cent YoY. It sees sales falling 12.8 per cent YoY to Rs 34,733 crore. Nuvama Institutional Equities sees profit (Ex Hindustan Zinc) at Rs 2,707 crore. It sees sales falling 17 per cent to Rs 33,037 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees profit falling 55 per cent to Rs 2,618 crore. It sees sales falling 12 per cent to Rs 35,072 crore.

"We forecast Aluminium Ebitda to decline 68 per cent YoY but increase 76 per cent QoQ mainly led by lower costs and marginal improvement in realisations/volumes; Oil and Gas division to witness 7.6 per cent QoQ drop in Ebitda due to windfall tax and lower crude prices during quarter and Zinc India division to see 16 per cent QoQ increase in Ebitda on the back of record yearly volumes," Kotak said.

Shares of Vedanta fell 1.5 per cent to hit a low of Rs 277.30 on BSE. The stock is down 12 per cent year-to-date.

On a sequential basis, Ebitda ex-Hindustan Zinc is likely to improve by 38.7 per cent sequentially primarily due to improvement in Aluminium and Zinc International division.

"Aluminium Ebitda is likely to see an improvement of 67 per cent QoQ due to rise in LME prices and volume and aluminium CoP declining by 5-6 per cent QoQ. Zinc international to report an Ebitda improvement of 33 per ecnt QoQ due to rise in LME prices and volume. With rise in steel prices and benefits of de-bottlenecking, we expect steel division to report a positive Ebitda of Rs 210 crore compared to loss of Rs 66 crore reported in Q3FY23," it said.

