Vedanta shares in focus as Anil Agarwal firm considers dividend; PNB Housing to discuss details of rights issue

Shares of Vedanta will be in focus on Tuesday, as the Anil Agarwal company considers its fifth interim dividend for FY23. The day would see boards of PNB Housing Finance and Rushil Decor considering rights issues. Besides, the boards of three companies MosChip Technologies, Suncare Traders and Wardwizard Foods and Beverages will consider preferential issues later in the day.

In the case of Vedanta, the company will consider the issue of dividend, the fifth for this year. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is fixed as Friday, April 7.

Recently, Hindustan Zinc announced its fourth interim dividend for FY23. The Anil Agarwal-led company announced a dividend of Rs 26 per share, totalling Rs 10,986 crore. The dividend announced by the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and sixth-largest silver producer globally will help Vedanta earn Rs 7,132 crore in dividend payout on 2,74,31,54,310 shares it held in the company as of December-end. Vedanta held 64.92 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc as of December 31.

In the case of PNB Housing Finance, the company board consider, discuss and decide various matters in connection with the rights issue, including the specific terms of the rights issue, such as the determination of the rights issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the rights issue, approval of letter of offer to be filed with Sebi, BSE and NSE and to consider and take on record limited reviewed consolidated financial results of the company for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. The company board had in its meeting held on March 9 approved rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.

The Rushil Decor board will later today consider and approve the number of shares to be issued on right basis, rights Issue price, rights entitlement ratio, to discuss about record date for considering the right entitlement, issue opening date, issue closing date, last date for market renunciation and any other matter incidental and connected therewith.

Three companies MosChip Technologies, Suncare Traders and Wardwizard Foods and Beverages will also consider preferential issues today.

