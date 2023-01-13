Wipro dividend history: How it stacks against TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech

The board of Wipro will consider dividend payments, if any, along with its quarterly results, later in the day. Data available with corporate database AceEquity suggests Wipro's dividend yield stood at 1.52 per cent as of Thursday’s closing, which was higher than TCS' 1.29 per cent dividend yield, but less than HCL Technologies' 3.92 per cent and Infosys' 2.09 per cent yield.

Wipro announced Rs 6 per share in dividend for FY22, with dividend amount standing at Rs 3,289 crore as per AceEquity. Its dividend yield stood at 1.01 per cent. HCL Tech paid a total of Rs 42 per share dividend (yield at 3.61 per cent) for the year, which amounted to Rs 11,391 crore. TCS announced a total dividend of Rs 43 per share (yield 1.15 per cent) for FY22, totalling Rs 7,686 crore and Infosys' Rs 31 per share (yield 1.63 per cent), totalling Rs 6,309 crore, as per AceEquity.

Earlier this week, TCS announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per share. It announced dividend of Rs 8 each in the last two quarters, taking the total dividend to Rs 91 for the nine-month period against Rs 21 in the same period last year. Overall, TCS' total shareholder payout stood at Rs 33,297 crore year-to-date, the company said this week.

Also Read: Wipro Q3 results, dividend announcement today: 5 things you should know

In the case of HCL Tech, the company announced interim dividend of Rs 10 each for the first three quarters of FY23. December was HCL Tech's 80th consecutive quarter of dividend payout.

In case of Infosys, the company did not announce interim dividend for the December quarter. Infosys informed bourses that it started share buyback program through open market route from December 7 and till recently it bought back 31.3 million shares worth Rs 4,790 crore or 51.5 per cent of total authorisation of Rs 9,300 crore at an average price of approximately Rs 1,531 per share.

This IT major had announced a dividend of Rs 16.50 per share (in September quarter) so far this year.

Wipro has not announced any dividend for the ongoing financial year.