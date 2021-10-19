Rs 22 to Rs 499: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

Xpro India stock has delivered over 3,000 per cent returns to its shareholders in one year. The share has surged from Rs 21.90 on October 19, 2020 to Rs 699.45 today, translating into 3,093 per cent returns in the last 12 months.

In comparison, Sensex has surged 53.73 per cent during the period. To put this in perspective, an amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Xpro India stock on October 19 last year would have turned into Rs 31.93 lakh today. The share forms part of the portfolio of ace investor Ashish Kacholia.

The micro-cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 699.45, rising 4.54 per cent against previous close of Rs 669.05 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

On the other hand, the stock fell 4.63 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 638.05.

Xpro India stock is trading higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 459.45 crore in the afternoon trading session.

Total 0.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.15 crore on the BSE.

The share hit 52-week high of Rs 731.50 on October 11, 2021 and 52-week low of Rs 19 on October 27, 2020.

For the quarter ended September 2021, 10 promoters held 50.02 per cent stake, or 59.09 lakh shares, and 21,205 public shareholders owned 49.98 per cent stake, or 59.04 lakh shares, of the company.

20,750 public shareholders held individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh and owned 24.15 lakh shares or 20.45% stake at the end of September quarter.

23 shareholders owned individual share capital above Rs 2 lakh in the last quarter. Two foreign portfolio investors held 0.01 per cent stake or 11,241 shares in the firm.

11 financial institutions owned 1,422 shares at the end of September quarter.

The financial performance is in line with the bumper rise in stock of the firm.

The firm reported a 1,987 per cent rise in net profit for the fiscal ended March 2021. Net profit rose to Rs 8.35 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 0.40 crore profit for the March 2020 fiscal.

Sales climbed 5.22 per cent to Rs 373.35 crore in last fiscal against Rs 354.84 crore sales in March 2020 fiscal.

For the quarter ended June, the company's net profit rose 139 per cent to Rs 5.02 crore against loss of Rs 12.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The firm's sales zoomed 247.26 per cent to Rs 91.12 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 against sales of Rs 26.24 crore in June quarter of the last fiscal.

Xpro India is a Birla Group firm, which is engaged in manufacturing packaging material for capacitors and liners for refrigerators. Currently, it is the only firm to make packaging material for capacitors in India, and there is no competitor as the business is capital-intensive.

