Zomato shares zoom 77% in six months; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of online food delivery provider Zomato Ltd are headed toward their fresh 52-week high, suggests technical analysis of the stock. The stock has climbed 77% in the last six months and gained 43% in three months. The stock has risen 16% since the firm announced its Q1 earnings. Zomato announced its Q1 earnings during market hours on August 3. Since then, the stock has gained Rs 13.59 or 16% from the August 2 closing level on BSE.

Buoyed by the positive set of earnings, the stock zoomed 7.77% to a 52-week high of Rs 102.85 on August 7 against the previous close of Rs 95.43 on BSE.

In the previous session, the Zomato stock opened higher at Rs 98.49 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 98.49. It also slipped to a low of Rs 96.81 during the session. In a year, the stock has risen 55.57% and climbed 61.38% in 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 44.35 on January 25, 2023.

Total 33.23 lakh shares of Zomato changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 32.36 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 83,661 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Zomato stock stands at 63.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Zomato stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period. Zomato stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Here’s a look at what technical analysts said on the outlook of the stock.

Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities said, "Zomato witnessed a double bottom breakout on the weekly charts and confirmed the pattern after closing above the neckline placed at Rs 75 levels. Since then, the stock has been consistently inching higher with formation of higher highs and higher lows implying the stock is in a strong uptrend. The stock has an immediate hurdle at Rs 100 levels and a close above this will trigger a breakout on candlestick charts as well as a bullish abc pattern follow through breakout, which can push the stock towards Rs 112 levels."

Abhijeet from Tips2trades said, "Zomato is bullish but also overbought on the daily charts with next resistance at Rs 108.65. Investors should book profits at current levels as a daily close below the support of Rs 96 could lead to a target of Rs 87 in the near term."

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said,“The stock has resistance zone near Rs 102 levels and would need a decisive breach above that zone for indicating a breakout and carry on the momentum still further ahead for next target of Rs 114-115 levels. The near-term support will be near Rs 90 and only a decisive breach below that would turn the trend weak.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purpose only. Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today. Pls consult your financial advisor or a certified and independent stock market expert before taking any position in the mentioned stock or stocks. Business Today will not be responsible for losses arising from trading or investing in these stocks.

