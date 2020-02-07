Symphony share price climbs 11% on strong Q3 earnings

Share price of Symphony rose 11% intraday after the company posted strong earnings in Q3 of current fiscal.

The company reported a 37.8 % rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 51 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared with Rs 37 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Following the earnings announcement, Symphony share price rose 13.37% or 166 points to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,407.35 as against the previous close of Rs 1,241.30 on BSE.

The stock opened with a gain of 2.1% today. Volume-wise, 0.19 and 4.3 lakh shares were changing hands on BSE and NSE today. Market depth data indicates 71% buyers as against 29% sellers for the stock.

Symphony stock has risen 13.3% in a week, 22.03% in a month and 18.72% in a year. Symphony stock price trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Total income of Symphony rose 20% (YoY) to Rs 290 crore in the October-December quarter of current fiscal compared to Rs 240 crore in the same period last financial year.

EBITDA registered a growth of 58% (YoY) at Rs 68 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, while margin was up 560 bps at 23.5%.

