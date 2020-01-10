YES Bank independent director Uttam Prakash Agarwal quits; share price falls over 7%

YES Bank share price fell in afternoon trade today amid a media report that Uttam Prakash Agarwal, independent director and chairman of YES Bank's Audit Committee, has resigned. Agarwal was appointed as independent director on Nov 14, 2018 and his tenure was to end in November 2023.

CNBC TV 18 in a report said, "Uttam Prakash Agarwal, Independent Director & Chairman of Yes Bank Audit Committee, has resigned."

Meanwhile, BSE has sought clarification on the news report from the private sector lender. The lender's board of directors will discuss and consider raising of funds in a meeting to be held today. The private sector lender has been scouting for funds since its core equity capital is barely above the regulatory requirement of a minimum of 8 per cent.

The lender needs to raise funds to provide for bad debts and expanding lending operations.

In a kneejerk reaction, YES Bank share price lost up to 7.19% to Rs 43.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 47.30 on BSE. Share price of YES Bank has fallen after two days of gain. The stock has lost 75.74% during the last one year.

