scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Wall Street falters at open with Fed minutes in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.1 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 31,399.11. The S&P 500 fell 30.1 points, or 0.76%, at the open to 3,902.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.9 points, or 1.10%, to 13,893.57 at the opening bell

Representational Image Representational Image

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S Federal Reserve's January meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.1 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 31,399.11. The S&P 500 fell 30.1 points, or 0.76%, at the open to 3,902.57, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.9 points, or 1.10%, to 13,893.57 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Sensex ends 400 points lower, Nifty at 15,208; Nestle, Bajaj twins, Asian Paints, Maruti top losers

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos