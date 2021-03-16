Easy Trip Planners IPO share allotment today: Here's how to check status

The allotment for initial public offer (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners will be finalised on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The share sale of online travel agency Easy Trip Planners was launched on March 8 this year. Price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 186-187 per share. Grey market premium for the IPO was trading at Rs 347 per share, implying a premium of Rs 160 or 85.56%.

The Rs 510-crore IPO was subscribed 160 times with non-institutional investors subscribing to their reserved portion 384 times. The IPO closed on March 10.

Lot size for the IPO was a minimum of 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 shares thereafter.

For buying one lot, one had to spend Rs 14,960. A maximum 13 lots comprising 1,040 shares were available in the IPO for which Rs 1,94,480 would have to be spent.

The firm's promoters Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pittie sold up to Rs 255 crore worth of shares each via offer for sale.

JM Financial Consultants Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited were the lead managers to the IPO.

KFintech Private Limited was the registrar of the IPO.

Here's a look at how to check allotment status in the IPO. On BSE

-Select Equity and then from the dropdown, select issue name- Easy Trip Planners.

-Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number and click the Search button

On KFin Technologies

- Go to the online portal

-Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name as Easy Trip Planners in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section. - Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

- After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on submit button and view their allotment status.

Easy Trip is one of the leading travel agencies in India. The firm offers a range of online traveling services through its website and Ease My Trip android and iOS mobile app.

The company follows B2B2C (business to business to customer), B2C (business to customer), and B2E (business to enterprise) distribution channels to offers its services.

Ahead of the IPO, Easy Trip Planners had raised Rs 229.5 crore from anchor investors at Rs 187 per share. The anchor investors include HSBC Global Investment Funds, Nomura, Tata Trustee Company, Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance Company, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company and Nippon Life India Trustee Company.