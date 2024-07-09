Ambey Labs IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP and listing date

Ambey Laboratories is scheduled to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, July 9. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Wednesday, July 10. The agrochemical manufacturer had received a bumper response from the investors.



The SME IPO of Ambey Laboratories was open for bidding July 04 and July 08. The New Delhi-based company had sold its shares in the price band of Rs 65-68 per share with a lot size of 2,000 shares. The company raised 44.28 crore via its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 42.55 equity shares and an offer for sale of 3.12 lakh equity shares.



The initial public offer (IPO) of Ambey Laboratories was overall booked 173.18 times. The quota for non-institutional investors was booked 61.90 times. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 324.22 times. The portions reserved for retail investors saw bidding for 195.06 times during the three-day book building process.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Nephro Care India has seen a sharp correction after a mixed response to the issue from QIB bidders. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 35 per share, suggesting a listing pop of around 51 per cent for the investors over the issue. However, it was around Rs 46 apiece, a day ago.



Ambey Laboratories, incorporated in 1985, manufactures agrochemical products for crop protection. The company has been serving the agrochemical sector for almost four decades. The company manufactures and supplies 2,4-D base chemicals.



Ambey Labs' manufacturing facility in Behror, Rajasthan, which is certified by the Quality Research Organization and United Accreditation Foundation. The company currently produces the following products for its customer base, which includes large corporates like Aromatic Rasayan Private Limited, JR Jindal Infraprojects Private Limited, and SC Formulator.



Fast Track Finsec is the book running lead manager of the Ambey Laboratories IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Ambey Laboratories IPO is Nikunj Stock Brokers. Shares of the company are set to be listed on NSE Emerge platform likely on Thursday, July 11.



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.



1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.