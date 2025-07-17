Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Anthem Biosciences is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, July 17. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate today or latest by Friday, July 18. The pharma CRDMO saw a bumper response from the investors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences was open for bidding between July 14 and July 16. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 540-570 per share with a lot size of 26 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 3,395 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 5.95 crore equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 63.86 times fetching over 37.94 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 1.60 lakh crore. The quota for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a solid 182.65 times The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked 42.36 times. Allocations for retail investors and employees were booked 5.64 times and 6.60 times, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Anthem Biosciences has surged sharply on the back of solid investor interest. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 155-160 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 27-28 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 100 when the issue had opened for bidding.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2006, Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences is an innovation-driven and technology-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) with fully integrated operations encompassing drug discovery, development, and manufacturing processes.

JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers of the Anthem Biosciences IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Monday, July 21.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Anthem Biosciences, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Anthem Biosciences Limited in the dropbox

Advertisement

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.