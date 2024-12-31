Anya Polytech & Fertilizers IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP & listing date

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers is likely to finalise the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Wednesday, January 01, 2025. The agrochemical player saw a solid response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

The IPO of New Delhi-based Anya Polytech & Fertilizers was open for bidding between December 23 and December 26. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 13-14 per share with a lot size of 10,000 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 44.80 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 3,20,00,000 equity shares.



The SME issue was overall subscribed a solid 439.8 times. The allocation for the non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed a stellar 1,100.39 times The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 439.8 times. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 150.8 times.



Anya Polytech & Fertilizers saw bids for 9,36,77,30,000 equity shares for a net issue of 2,13,00,000 equity shares, amounting to Rs 13,114.82 crore. A total of 3.80 lakh applications came for the issue, wherein 3.42 lakh retail investors participated for the issue. Over 37,500 NIIs made their bids for the issue.



The grey market premium of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers has seen sharp rise following a strong demand for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 7 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of around 50 per cent for the investors. However, the premium in the grey market stood around Rs 3-4 during the bidding period.



Incorporated in 2011, New-Delhi based Anya Polytech & Fertilizers is engaged in the business of fertilizers and bags manufacturing and also provides environmental solutions. It manufactures high-quality high density polyethylene(HDPE) & polypropylene (PP) bags and zinc sulphate fertilizers.



Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the Anya Polytech IPO, while Skyline Financial Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Anya Polytech IPO is Spread X Securities. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on NSE SME platform on Thursday, January 2, 2025.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Skyline Financial Services Private Limited (https:https://www.skylinerta.com/), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

2) Click on public issues in the blue-tab.

3. Select the company in the dropbox, whose allotment status you need to check.

4.Enter the details of the mode of your choice out of: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

5) Hit Search to know your allotment status.