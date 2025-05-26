Belrise Industries IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Belrise Industries is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, May 26. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by latest by Tuesday, May 05. The automotive products manufacturer's IPO had received a solid response from the investors.

The IPO of Belrise Industries was open for bidding between May 21 and May 23. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 85-90 per share with a lot size of 166 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 2,150 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 23,88,88,888 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a strong 41.30 times, fetching nearly 25.35 lakh applications worth Rs 65,920 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a whopping 108.35. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 38.33 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked only 4.22 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Belrise Industries has seen a sharp rise following a strong bidding for the issue by the institutional bidders. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of merely Rs 28-30 per share in the unofficial market, a listing pop of 31-33 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 17 on the first day of the bidding..

Incorporated in 1988, Waluj, Maharashtra-based Belrise Industries, formerly known as Badve Engineering, manufactures automotive sheet metal and casting parts, polymer components, suspension, and mirror systems specifically for two-wheel, three-wheel, and four-wheel passenger and commercial vehicles.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, Jefferies India, SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Belrise Industries IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited ((Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Wednesday, May 28 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Belrise Industries, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Belrise Industries Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.