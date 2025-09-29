BMW Ventures IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP and listing date

BMW Ventures is likely to finalize the basis of allotment for its recent public issue on Monday, September 29. Bidders are likely to receive messages, alerts or emails regarding debit of funds or revocations of IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, September 30. The trader and distributor of metal and auto parts saw a weak response from investors.

BMW Ventures sold its IPO in the price band of Rs 94-99 per share with a lot size of 151 equity shares, between September 24 and September 26. The company raised Rs 231.66 crore through its primary offering, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 2,34,00,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a only 1.50 times, fetching more than only 1.02 lakh applications. The quota for non-institutional bidders was subscribed 3.03 times while the portion reserved for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 3.09 times. The allocation for retail investors was undersubscribed and was booked only 99 per cent.

Grey market premium (GMP) of BMW Ventures has seen a sharp fall following the robust bidding for the issue. Last heard, the company was commanding a no premium in the unofficial, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. However, it was around Rs 4-8, when the issue was running for bidding.

Patna-based BMW Ventures is primarily engaged in trading/distribution of steel products, tractor engines and spare parts, manufacturing of PVC pipes and roll forming, and the fabrication of pre-engineered buildings (PEB) and steel girders. The company supplies steel products through 1,299 dealers as on March 31, 2025 dealers spanning 29 of the 38 districts in Bihar.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of BMW Ventures and Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiation and credit of shares shall be initiated on Tuesday, September 30. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 1.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of BMW Ventures, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select BMW Ventures Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Cameo Corporate Services (https://ipo.cameoindia.com), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You will be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In adjacent box, add the value or your details selected in the previous box.

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit submit.