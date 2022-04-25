scorecardresearch
BREAKING: Govt files updated DRHP for LIC IPO

Government of India has filed updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the IPO of public life insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), according to sources within the government. 

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to approve the updated DRHP today and the government is aiming to file red herring prospectus (RHP) for LIC IPO by the end of this week.

(More details awaited; with inputs from Karishma Asoodani)

