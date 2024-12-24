DAM Capital Advisors IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

DAM Capital Advisors is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, December 24. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Thursday, December 26. The investment banker's issue had received a solid response from the investors during the three-day bidding.



The IPO of DAM Capital Advisors was open for bidding between December 19-23. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 269-283 per share with a lot size of 53 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 840.25 crore from its IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,96,90,900 equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 82.08 times, thanks to a strong interest from qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed about 166.33 times. The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 98.62 times. Allocations for retail investors and employees were booked 27.13 times and 40.55 times, respectively.



Grey market premium (GMP) of DAM Capital Advisors has managed to hold its ground despite the volatility in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 170 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 60 per cent for the investors. The GMP has remained stable over the period.



Mumbai-based DAM Capital Advisors is an investment bank in India. The company offers a wide range of financial solutions in the areas of investment banking and institutional equities. The company has successfully executed 72 ECM transactions over the period.



Nuvama Wealth Management is the sole book running lead manager of the DAM Capital Advisors IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE with Friday, December 27, Tuesday as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of DAM Capital Advisors, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select DAM Capital Advisors Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Link Intime Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.