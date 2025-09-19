Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Euro Pratik Sales is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, September 19. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either on weekend or latest by Monday, September 22. The decorative laminates player barely manager to sail through during the bidding process.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Euro Pratik Sales was open for bidding between September 16 and September 18. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 235-247 per share with a lot size of 60 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 451.31 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,82,71,862 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 1.34 times, fetching nearly 1.17 lakh applications. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.05 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 1.92 times. The portions for retail investors and employees were subscribed 1.23 times and 3.88 times, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Euro Pratik Sales has seen some correction due to weak bidding amid strong market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of only Re 1 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 8, when the issue was running for bidding.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2010, Euro Pratik Sales is engaged in the business of decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry as a seller and marketer of Decorative Wall Panels and Decorative Laminates. It creates unique design templates for Decorative Wall Panels and Laminates, aligning with modern architectural trends, and was recognized as an innovator for products.

Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Initiations of refund and credit of shares is likely to be done on Monday, September 22. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with Tuesday, September 23 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Euro Pratik Sales, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Advertisement

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Euro Pratik Sales Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

Advertisement

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.