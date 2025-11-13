Excelsoft Technologies IPO to open on 19 Nov; check price band, issue size & more

Excelsoft Technologies is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) with a subscription window from Wednesday, 19 November, closing on Friday, 21 November. The IPO is priced in the range of Rs 114 to Rs 120 per equity share of face value Rs 10, with the lot size fixed at 125 shares and multiples thereof.

The minimum investment for retail investors is based on this lot size and price band. The issue is managed by Anand Rathi Advisors, with MUFG as the registrar. Anchor investor allocation is scheduled for Tuesday, 18 November. The IPO will have up to 50% of shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NII), and at least 35% for retail investors.

From the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 61.7 crore will go toward purchasing land and constructing a new building at the Mysore property, and Rs 39.5 crore is allocated for upgradation and external electrical systems at the existing Mysore facility. This reflects the company's focus on infrastructure development to support its technology-based solutions business, serving enterprise clients globally in the learning and assessment sector.

Excelsoft Technologies, incorporated in 2000, has built its reputation by providing technology-driven solutions through long-term contracts. Its client base spans diverse geographies and industry sectors, enabling the company to sustain steady business relationships. The company's operational expertise lies in creating digital learning and assessment platforms, reflecting its strategic focus within the education technology space.

For fiscal 2025, profit after tax rose 172 percent to Rs 34.7 crore, up from Rs 12.8 crore in the previous year. Revenue increased by 17.6 percent year-on-year, reaching Rs 233.3 crore compared to Rs 198.3 crore previously.

Promoters currently hold a 94.60 percent stake, with the public holding the remaining 5.4 percent. Post-IPO, promoter shareholding is expected to be diluted, increasing the public float. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue, aimed at supporting the company's operational expansion.