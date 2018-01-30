Galaxy Surfactants IPO subscribed fully on day 1

The Galaxy Surfactants initial public offer was fully subscribed on the first day of issue on Monday. The Rs 937-crore IPO received bids of 44,17,100 shares against the total issue size of 44,32,174 shares, translating into 1 times subscription, data available with the NSE showed.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.71 times, non institutional investors 1 per cent and retail investors 44 per cent.

The shares are available for sale in a price band of Rs 1,470 and Rs 1,480 per equity share. The firm aims to collect Rs 937 crore from this issue.

On Thursday, Galaxy Surfacants collected little over Rs 281 crore ahead of its initial share-sale. The company's IPO committee finalised allocation of 18,99,500 equity shares to as many as 25 anchor investors at Rs 1,480 apiece, also the upper price band for the offer. At this price, the total amount works out to be Rs 281.13 crore.

HDFC Trustee Company Ltd -HDFC Equity Savings Fund, ICICI Prudential Equity Income Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - Behave and HSBC Global Investment Funds - Indian Equity were among its anchor investors.

The company plans to issue up to 6,331,674 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for cash. The offer consists of an offer for sale of up to 39,250 equity shares by the promoter selling-shareholders up to 2,107,804 equity shares by the promoter group selling-shareholders and up to 4,184,620 equity shares by the other selling-shareholders.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and J M Financial Institutional Securities will manage the company's public issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. This is the company's second attempt to go public. Earlier in 2011, Galaxy Surfactants entered the capital markets to raise over Rs 200 crore through an initial public offer (IPO). However, it withdrew from the IPO market due to tepid response from investors. Galaxy Surfactants is one of India's leading manufacturers of surfactants and other speciality ingredients for the personal care and home care industries.

The company's diversified customer base currently comprises multinational, regional and local FMCG companies, including, Cavinkare, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Dabur India, Henkel, Himalaya, L'oreal, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Ayur Herbals, Jyothy Laboratories and Unilever.

Currently, it has seven strategically located manufacturing facilities, out of which five are located at Tarapur and Taloja in Maharashtra; and Jhagadia in Gujarat and two are located overseas in the US and Egypt.