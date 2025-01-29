GB Logistics Commerce IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP & listing date

GB Logistics Commerce is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, January 29. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Thursday, January 30. The logistics solutions player's SME issue saw a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding.

Related Articles



The IPO of Nagpur-based GB Logistics Commerce was open for bidding between January 24 and January 28. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 95-102 per share with a lot size of 1,200 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 25.07 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 24,57,600 equity shares.



However, anchor investors subscribed to 6,99,600 shares or 28.47 per cent of the issue, while 1,23,600 shares, 5.03 per cent shares were for market maker portion. The remaining net issue including 16,34,400 equity shares, or 66.5 er cent of the issue, asking for Rs 16.67 crore was overall booked a solid 184.64 times during the three-day bidding process.



As per the subscription figures, the net issue saw bids worth Rs 3,078.12 crore. On an individual basis, the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 543.55 times, while the allocation for retail investors was subscribed 121.88 times. The portions allocated for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) fetched 25.1 times during the bidding.



Grey market premium (GMP) of GB Logistics Commerce has remained stable following a strong response from the investors. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 30 in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of up to 29.41 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 23, before the bidding kicked-off.



Incorporated in 2019, Nagpur-based GB Logistics Commerce is engaged in the business of Logistics. The company offers qualified drivers, a fleet of vehicles, and a charter network for flexibility, responsiveness, and high-capacity transportation. The company offers full truckload freight services to large and medium-sized enterprises.



SKI Capital Services is the book running lead manager of the GB Logistics Commerce IPO, while Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for GB Logistics IPO is SVCM Securities. Shares of the company will list on the BSE SME platform on Friday, January 31.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of GB Logistics Commerce, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select GB Logistics Commerce Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Maashitla Securities (https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd.

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized.

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) Hit submit.