Glottis IPO allotment: Check application status, latest GMP listing date & more

Glottis is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, October 03. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either over the weekend or latest by Monday, October 06. The comprehensive logistics solutions player saw a muted bidding from the investors.

The IPO of Glottis was open for bidding between September 29 and October 01. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 120-129 per share with a lot size of 114 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 307 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of 1,24,03,100 equity shares and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,13,95,640 equity shares worth Rs 147 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed only 2.05 times fetching nearly 1.06 lakh applications, fetching bids for over only Rs 500 crore. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.87 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors' (NIIs) was subscribed 2.97 times. However, the retail investors' quota was booked 1.42 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Glottis has seen a sharp correction, following a mixed bidding and jittered market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 1-2 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. The GMP stood at Rs 20 when the issue had opened for bidding.

Incorporated in June 2024, Chennai-based Glottis is a logistics solutions company that offers comprehensive transportation services through ocean, air, and road logistics. It provides end-to-end logistics solutions with multimodal capabilities across various sectors, optimizing the movement of goods across different regions.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager for Glottis IPO and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refund initiation and credit of shares shall be initiated on Monday, September 06. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE, with Tuesday, October 7 as the tentative date of listing on bourses.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Glottis, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Glottis Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.