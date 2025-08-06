GMPs for NSDL, M&B Engineering, Sri Lotus IPO: Strong stock market debuts expected today?

Three new companies including National Securities Depository (NSDL), Sri Lotus Developers & Realty and M&B Engineering are to make their Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, August 06. If one goes by the current signals from the unofficial market, all three issues are expected to deliver a healthy listing pop to the investors, perhaps double digits gains.

Interestingly, two out of three listing bound players have held their grounds in the grey market ahead of their stock market debut, while Sri Lotus has seen a correction, just ahead of its listing. All these three IPOs were open for bidding July 30 and August 01, cumulatively raising more than 5,350 crore from the primary market investors.

The largest issue among the three, NSDL is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 125-130 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 15-16 per cent for the investors over the issue price of Rs 800 apiece. Its Rs 4,011.6 crore issue was overall subscribed a strong 41 times and the GMP stood around Rs 120-125 when the issue had closed for bidding.

Backed by big short like Ashish Kacholia, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more, Sri Lotus Developers, may deliver is listing pop of 18-20 per cent to the investors, thanks to its grey market premium of Rs 27-30 per share, which stood around Rs 36 earlier. It sold its shares for Rs 150 apiece to raise a total of Rs 792 crore and the issue was overall subscribed nearly 75 times.

M&B Engineering may deliver a 12-13 per cent listing pop over the issue price as the company has seen its GMP rise to Rs 48-52 from Rs 45 over a day ago. The Ahmedabad-based company raised a total of Rs 650 crore via IPO by selling its shares of Rs 385 apiece. The issue was subscribed more than 38 times, with all categories fetching bids for 34-40 times for their respective quotas.

Market participants are also positive on these issues. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities expects NSDL to deliver up to 15 per cent listing gains, while Sri Lotus may deliver 20-25 per cent listing pop. He suggests investors to hold both the stocks for long-term, while investors should wait for corrections to make a fresh entry.

Sourav Choudhary, Managing Director at Raghunath Capital is expecting around 17 per cent gains from NSDL and 30 per cent profit from Sri Lotus Developers. He finds both the companies suitable for long-term value creation.