GNG Electronics IPO allotment status: Check application, GMP and listing date

GNG Electronics is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares most likely on Monday, July 28, 2025. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Tuesday, July 29. The refurbished electronics player's IPO saw a bumper response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

The IPO of Mumbai-based GNG Electronics was open for bidding between July 23 and July 25, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 225-237 per share with a lot size of 63 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 460.43 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 25.50 lakh shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 147.93 times, attracting birds worth Rs 49,745 crore, with nearly 42.14 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked an astounding 266.21 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 227.67 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 46.84 times.

Incorporated in 2006, Mumbai-based GNG Electronics offers refurbishing services for laptops, desktops and ICT Devices, both globally and in India under the 'Electronics Bazaar' brand. It has a significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE, offering sourcing to refurbishment to sales to after-sales services and providing warranty.

The grey market premium of GNG Electronics has seen some correction amid volatile market cues. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 95-100 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 40-42 per cent for the investors. However, the GMP stood at Rs 105 during the bidding process.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers of the GNG Electronics, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Allotment shall be finalized by Tuesday, July 29 and shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE with Wednesday, July 30 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of GNG Electronics, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select GNG Electronics Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.