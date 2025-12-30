Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO shares to list today; check latest GMP before debut

Shares of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, December 30 as the healthcare services and solutions provider is likely to deliver muted listing pop to the investors, if one goes by the latest signals from the unofficial market. It will be the last mainboard listing of 2025.

Ahead of listing, shares of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1.5-2 apeice, suggesting an up to 2 per cent listing gains for the investors. However, its GMP had completely vanished since the closure of the issue, but stood around Rs 4-6 during its initial phase.

The IPO of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality was open for bidding between December 22 and December 24. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 108-114 per share with a lot size of 128 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 250.80 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of up 2.2 crore share.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 5.21 times with 2.60 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 786 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 1.06 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 5.73 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 19.04 during the three-day bidding process.

Incorporated in 2019, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality specializes in providing healthcare services, including secondary and tertiary care, across multiple locations in Gujarat, India. It operates seven multispeciality hospitals and four pharmacies with a total bed capacity of 490 beds, an approved capacity of 455 beds, and an operational capacity of 340 beds.

Brokerage firms had mixed views on this issue. Nirbhay Capital Services was the sole book running lead manager of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.