HDB Financial Services IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

HDB Financial Services is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Monday, June 30. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either today or latest by Tuesday, July 01. The financial services player saw a decent response from the investors.

The IPO of HDB Financial Services was open for bidding between June 25 and June 27. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 700-740 per share with a lot size of 20 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 12,500 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 2,500 and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 10,000 crore by HDFC Bank Ltd.

The IPO of HDB Financial Services fetched nearly 46.7 lakh applications. Net of the Rs 3,369 crore anchor book, the IPO of HDB Financial Services fetched bids worth Rs 1,61,080.71 crore for its Rs 9,131 crore offering as the issue was overall booked a strong 16.69 times across the at categories.

The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 55.47 times, fetching bids worth Rs 1,31,696.50 crore. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 9.99 times. Retail portion was booked 1.41 times, while the employees' portion was booked 5.72 times. Shareholders' category attracted bids for 4.26 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of HDB Financial Services has remained stable after a decent demand from all the investor categories amid mixed market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 55-60 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 7-8 per cent for investors.

Incorporated in 2007, Ahmedabad-headquartered HDB Financial Services is a retail-focused, non-banking financial company. Its lending products are offered through the three business verticals- enterprise lending, asset finance and consumer finance. It also offers business process outsourcing (BPO) services to its parent HDFC Bank.

BNP Paribas, JM Financial, Bofa Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India), HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, IIFL Capital, Jefferies India, Morgan Stanley India, Motilal Oswal Investment, Nomura Financial Advisory, Nuvama Wealth, UBS Securities India are the book running lead managers of the HDB Financial IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the registrar for the issue.

Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE on Wednesday, July 02. Investors, who had bid for the issue of HDB Financial Services, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select HDB Financial Services Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.