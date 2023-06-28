ideaForge Technology IPO: Issue to close on June 30, subscribed 50.30 times so far; GMP surges

The Rs 567 crore-initial public offering (IPO) of ideaForge Technology continued to witness strong response from investors on Wednesday. The drone manufacturer's initial share sale was subscribed 50.30 times so far of the third day of bidding. As per revised fixtures available on BSE, the initial share sale would now conclude on June 30, due to shifting of market holiday to June 29. The IPO received 23,38,24,382 today against the issue size of 46,48,870 shares. The company has announced to sell its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 638-672 apiece. As of 5 pm, all the portions were fully booked. The retail individual investors, employee reserved, non-institutional investor (NII) and qualified institutional buyer (QIB) categories were subscribed 64.48 times, 63.99 times, 64.06 times and 38.62 times, respectively.

The issue includes issuance of fresh equity shares worth Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,869,712 equity shares amounting to Rs 326.44 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. Investors can make a bid of a minimum of 22 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

The company has reserved 13,112 shares in the public issue for its employees, who will get a discount of Rs 32 apiece for the issue. 75 per cent of the net offer is reserved for QIB, while NIIs will get 15 per cent of the offer. Retail bidders would be allocated with the remaining 10 per cent of the offer.

Ahead of its IPO, ideaForge raised Rs 254.88 crore from 31 anchor investors by allocation of 37.92 lakh equity shares at Rs 672 per share which saw participation from marquee investors including Nomura, Invesco, HSBC, Goldman Sachs among others.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue would be utilised towards repayment or prepayment of certain debt availed by the company, funding working capital requirements, investment in product development and general corporate purposes.

A majority of the brokerages are positive on the issue citing the rising demand of drones, niche business model and positive outlook for the sector. However, a few have a word of caution for the issue citing its expensive valuations, lack of long-term contracts and high competition in the industry.

Latest grey market premium

Market participants said Fusion Micro Finance IPO's grey market premium (GMP) was last seen between Rs 540 and Rs 545. Considering the higher GMP of Rs 545, the grey market is expecting the drone maker to list around Rs 1,217 (Rs 672 + Rs 545), which is 81.10 per cent higher than the IPO's upper band price of Rs 672 per equity share.

"The issue is priced at approximately 87.61 times based on the FY23 financials. Despite its high cost, IdeaForge IPO may attract significant subscription due to the company's dominance and the favorable momentum in the primary markets. GMP was last heard at Rs 545," Manan Doshi, UnlistedArena.com, told Business Today.

As of fiscal 2023, the company has the largest operational deployment of indigenous UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) across India with an Ideaforge-manufactured drone taking off every five minutes -- on average -- for surveillance and mapping, said, Manish Khanna, Co-Founder at Unlisted Assets. Khanna suggested a GMP of Rs 540.

JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Link InTime India has been appointed as the registrar. Shares of the company would be listed on both BSE and NSE, likely on July 7.

Incorporated in 2007, ideaForge Tech is engaged in the business of manufacturing unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for mapping, security and surveillance. These drones are capable of a wide range of mining area planning, and mapping applications.

