India Pesticides IPO: Here's how to check allotment status

The allotment of shares of India Pesticides Limited is in progress today. The Rs 800-crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 29 times on the final day of bidding. The IPO was held from June 23 to June 25, 2021.

Investors bid for 56.07 crore shares against 1.93 crore shares on sale.

The portion for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 42.95 times while the non-institutional investor category received bids for 51.88 times. Retail investors put in bids 11.30 times their reserved portion.

The IPO size was reduced to 1.93 crore shares after the firm raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors on June 22, a day before the issue opened.

The company raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors. The firm allotted 81,08,107 equity shares to 12 anchor investors at Rs 296 per equity share. At this price, the company fetched Rs 239.99 crore.

The agrochemical company fixed a price band of Rs 290-296 per share for its IPO.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund, and BNP Paribas were among the foreign portfolio investors who participated in the anchor book.

Domestic investors were SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company, and Winro Commercial India.

Here's how you can check the status of allotment of shares.

Stock exchange website

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website.

Step 2: On the BSE homepage, click on 'Equity'. A dropdown menu will appear. Select 'India Pesticides'.

Step 3: Enter your application and PAN number.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on 'Search'.

After clicking on the 'Search' button, details of the number of shares subscribed and the number of shares allotted to you will be displayed.

Registrar website

Step 1: Go to KFIN Technologies website https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: From the dropdown menu, select the IPO name.

Step 3: Enter the application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN number.

Step 4: Select the application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and then enter the application number.

Step 5: Enter 'Captcha' and click on 'Submit'.